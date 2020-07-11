Robert’s Saturday Evening One Minute Forecast 7-11

Tonight: Very Comfortable with mostly clear skies south. We'll see slow clearing for locations to the north and east of the Bismarck area. Lows tonight will range from the lower 50s west to mid 50s elsewhere. Gusty winds should diminish after midnight.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. We'll see highs ranging from the lower 90s in the west to lower 80s across the far east. We'll also see a chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop from west to east, right now, the severe threat is looking low but that could change as we get into tomorrow afternoon and evening. Stay with KX for updates on Sunday's storm threat.