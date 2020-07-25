Robert’s Saturday Evening One Minute Forecast 7-25

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end from west to east as we go through the early evening hours. The worst of the weather should be over by 9pm or so, leaving clearing skies with much more comfortable temperatures in the lower 50s west to upper 50s east.

Sunday: Nice and dry with loads of Sunshine. Winds will be a little gusty out of the north/northeast, but those winds will usher in much drier Canadian air into the region. High's Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.