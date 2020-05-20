Rummage sales continue during the pandemic

Live Now
For some, it’s a way of life. For others, it’s a fun hobby. Either way, rummage sale season is here. Whether you’re shopping on Facebook Marketplace or visiting garage sales, some are left wondering are they still safe during this time?

We spoke to two Bismarck ladies who are not letting COVID-19 throw a wrench in their search for treasure.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, rummage sales can happen as long as they follow the “North Dakota Smart Restart” protocols. Deandra Witt frequently uses Facebook Marketplace and garage sales to shop.

“I dont think the pandemic has stopped my ‘want’ to go and I’m not afraid to go to them,” said Witt.

And when selling items, she takes the necessary precautions with transactions.

“I mean, I’m pretty open to it. Same with when I’m asking people for things I’m buying off of yard sale pages. I will ask ‘Hey do you want cash or PayPal?’ And most of the people are still taking cash,” said Witt.

Another Bismarck woman says she has a garage sale every year. But this year she wasn’t sure if people would even show up or not due to the pandemic. Either way, she says she trusts that people are aware of the CDC guidelines and know what to do.

“I feel like most people are aware of what’s going on so they’re going to keep their distance
so I’m really not worried about it,” said Jenn Hon.

Bottom line, while there are no regulations in place around rummage sales specifically, remember to stay safe and happy hunting.

The City of Bismarck is reminding people that putting up yard sale signs on public property is prohibited by city ordinance. This means, for example, signs aren’t allowed on streets, trees, stop signs or any other public property.

