Along with all the floats in the State Parade, there were hundreds of people walking in the parade, waving hellos and handing out candies and small gifts.

But there was another option too.

A chance to “Run the Route.”

The annual 5K follows the same path as the parade, from Our Redeemers Church, all the way to the State Fair Gate “E” entry.

One young runner, Jacob Moore, tells us his dad has “Run the Route” for as long as he can remember.

This year, his dad was unable to take part due to injuries from an accident.

Moore shares his motivation for getting out to the run.

“Mostly for him, because he’s pretty bummed out about not running it, so I’m going to run more for him than for anything,” says Jacob Moore, Young Runner.

He added that he hadn’t competed in this race in the past and he was most looking forward to crossing the finish line both with his, and his dad’s, race tickets.