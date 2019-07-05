Sabre Dogs reach fans through funny Twitter page

When they’re not on the pitching mound.. some Sabre Dogs players are taking to Twitter in efforts to reach out to their fans and maybe even to snag a spot on the KX Storm Team …

The guys behind the ‘Dogs in the Pen’ Twitter page are making the most of their time in the Magic City.



When they’re not on the road or on the field, they’re volunteering or doing meet and greets around town.



And apparently, they’re also giving the KX Storm Team a run for their money with weather reports for every game day.

Meet these three Sabre Dogs – Bradley Spooner, George Loxtercamp, and Nathaniel Brezner Mendoza – the ‘Dogs in the Pen,’ according to their Twitter page.



They’re a long way from home, but they’ve come to appreciate the prairie and the place where they get to play baseball this summer.



“There’s like, no traffic here,” Brezner-Mendoza pointed out. “Some people complain about it a little bit, but there’s zero traffic compared to where I’m from.”



“I’m having a good time. It’s a really awesome town, everyone’s really nice,” said Spooner. “I’m having a good time in Minot.”

“Just the community itself is really good,” added Loxtercamp. “They back us up at every home game and it’s nice to have them out at the games.”



One way the pitchers try to reach their fans is by giving weather updates on every game day.

(snippets from weather videos) “My name’s Nathaniel Brezner-Mendoza and I’m here with today’s weather. It’s about uh .. 27 degrees Celsius out .. happy Canada Day, we’re in Canada.

It’s probably around 75 today, maybe pushing 80 .. but what’s really going to get you is the humidity today.

Not a lot of sun today .. and we’re also going to be looking at about .. 10 trains going by, so watch out for that. Back to you and back to Sabre Dogs baseball.”



It’s more of an observation-based weathercast, but it’s all in good fun.



“Oh hey there, I didn’t see you there .. Welcome to this very special edition of the weather, brought to you by KX News.”



“We have a lot of time in the bullpen to just talk and talk about our ideas and stuff,” said Brezner-Mendoza, “we’re all pretty creative.”



“Hopefully it just gets more people to the games,” Loxtercamp said, “and we’re having fun with it. It gives us stuff to do before and after the game.”



“We’re trying to spread it, spread good news about the league, that we’re all having a good time. It’s a newer league and we’d like to get the good word out for it,” said Spooner.



So if you’re not sure if the weather permits to get out to a game .. just check out @pendogss on Twitter.



Brezner-Mendoza said, “I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and be like, ‘oh I love your weather reports!’ So that’s really cool.”



Friday, July 5 is game day once again. The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs will take on the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Corbett Field at 7:05.



