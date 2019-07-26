Sabre Dogs team up with Sanford to raise money for GABR

The Sabre Dogs are teaming up with Sanford Health to help local children. All proceeds from this Monday’s game will go to the Great American Bike Race.

One local boy who’s benefited from GABR in the past will be getting a special treat.

The Great American Bike Race is a fun and impactful way for people to raise money for local children and young adults.

“It raises close to 400,000 dollars every year for children and young adults with either cerebral palsy or early onset childhood conditions.” says Lisa Englestad of Sanford Health.

Palmer Thompson is one of those children. Eight years old now, he was born with Spina bifida. Spina bifida occurs when a developing baby’s spinal cord fails to develop or close properly while in the womb.

“His spine didn’t zip up basically. So he had an opening on his back and we found out when he was 20 weeks.” says Chad Thompson



But with help from GABR, that hasn’t slowed him down.

Palmer says, “They got me a wheelchair and stuff and made my life be better.”

And on Monday, Palmer says his life will be even better. He told KX what he will be doing at the game.



“Throwing the first pitch, and catching foul balls and stuff and chasing the mascot.”



Chad says he is grateful for GABR and the help that not only his family receives, but other families as well.

“Until you’re in a situation with a child with different needs you don’t really understand or see it so to have GABR be a resource for us and families in the area. It’s pretty amazing.” says Chad Thompson.



And as for Palmer, he’s grateful and ready for some fun at Corbett Field Monday.

CLICK HERE to find out how you can purchase tickets for Monday’s game.