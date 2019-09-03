Salon makes you look good while keeping the environment clean

A salon in downtown Bismarck prides themselves on being eco-friendly.

Hi Honey Salon is owned by two women.

Julia Tello and Vanessa Lange say they are the only salon, in Bismarck, partnering with a company to deliver eco-friendly products for their clients.

Everything from the washer nozzles to furniture was purchased with a purpose…. They recycle everything.

The nozzles have filtered water and are designed to make sure not a drop goes to waste. Even the gloves and foils from hair color are recycled.

“Everything is clean and environmentally friendly, even the packaging is biodegradable so like the tubs of conditioner are actually meant to be re-used again for, they’re food-safe so they can be used for Tupperware and things like that,” said Julia Tello/Co-Owner at Hi Honey Salon.

Hi Honey salon has been open a couple of months now but, will have a Grand Opening celebration in November.