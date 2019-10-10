Same name, same great service

Closings
MINOT — If you’re looking for a place to purchase precious jewels, here’s the spot.

Knowles Jewelry in Minot is celebrating their re-grand opening this week.

After receiving a postcard in the mail, owner Jo Bahl and her son, Landon, decided to buy the business. She said they are excited to bring new and traditional flare to the area.

“Our goldsmith can create anything, you know, you can bring in a drawing and he can make it. And it’s quality,” said Jo.

“We’re a hometown jewelry store, locally owned. That’s kind of our claim to fame, our service department.”

You can find Jo and Landon toiling away at 515 20th Avenue SE in Minot.

