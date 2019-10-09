Sanford set to open new Heart Hospital in downtown Bismarck

New today — Sanford Health will be adding a new Heart Hospital in Downtown Bismarck

In the last 5 years, they’ve hired 15 new providers creating a comprehensive heart team offering all the services you’d get in a tertiary care center. The only thing they’re not offering is heart transplants.
They see this as the ability to offer all services under one roof.
And from a patient perspective, it will be more convenient.

“We see this as a game-changer for us. We see this as a really the vehicle as we continue to develop our tertiary care model or our regional practice as we serve central and western ND as well as the Bismarck Community,” said Michael LeBeau/President of Sanford Bismarck.

The new addition will be on 7th and Rosser and planning for parking and infrastructure will take 12- 18 months.

