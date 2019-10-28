Savoring the treats while saving the teeth this Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, Americans will spend about $2.6 billion on candy this season. With all that candy consumption comes the risk of tooth decay and costly cavity fillings.

To avoid those risks and have a Halloween that keeps the smile healthy, we wanted to give you Three Tips for a Healthy Smile this Halloween.

We sat down with Dr. Leah Brady from Ideal Dentistry & Spa to hear what she had to say about protecting your kid’s teeth on America’s favorite sugar-filled holiday.

Tip 1. Choose chocolate: Generally, chocolate has a lower sugar content than other sour/sweet candies.

Tip 2. Avoid hard sour candy: The acidity and sugar can cause worse tooth decay than candies with sugar alone.

Tip 3. Brush thoroughly before bed: Make sure the sugar is removed from your kid’s teeth to prevent cavities from forming.

Why is it important to address teeth health right away in children?

Dr. Brady says a child’s teeth are very important to a child’s health and development. Not only do teeth help him or her chew and smile, but they are important for speech as well.

“Baby teeth (primary teeth) also hold space in the jaws for permanent teeth that are growing underneath in the jaw and gums,” Brady says. “Early loss of a baby tooth can affect the eruption for permanent teeth. Sometimes with an early loss of a baby tooth, permanent teeth can drift into the empty space causing it to be difficult for the permanent teeth to find room which then leads to crowding or crooked teeth.”



Even though baby teeth are temporary, baby teeth can still become decayed or get cavities. Tooth decay can create discomfort or even loss of a baby tooth.

These tooth healthy habits will help prevent tooth decay:

Brush twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste cleaning in between teeth daily with floss.

Eat nutritious and balanced meals and limit snacking; visit your dentist regularly for professional cleanings and oral examinations.

Starting these tooth healthy habits early is key to keeping a child’s teeth strong and healthy for decades.