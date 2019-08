Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Northwesterly wind will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. Cooler highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight: Lows will drop to the 50s with northwesterly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Isolated showers will continue.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with better shower chances around northcentral ND (near Minot). Chilly highs in the 60s with a strong northwesterly wind at 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph.