School overcrowding: Minot Public School Board wants the community’s input

In continuing coverage, schools are overcrowded. Right now, Minot Public Schools is trying to come up with different options to fix overcrowding.



And, they need the community’s help.

The school board is currently planning to figure out how to organize an open forum so you have a say. The meetings will let people provide their opinion on what they think should be done.

And they want to hear from everyone in the community–not just parents.

“Ultimately, our biggest issue is going to be space,” said Mark Vollmer, superintendent. “And, we don’t build schools without support of the public. It takes a vote of the people in order to build a building. And not just a popular vote, it takes a 60-percent ‘yes’ vote in order to build. We need to find out what our community is willing to support.”

Vollmer also says he would like the meetings to be held in each neighborhood so everyone has a say.