School overcrowding: Minot Public School Board wants the community’s input

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In continuing coverage, schools are overcrowded. Right now, Minot Public Schools is trying to come up with different options to fix overcrowding.

And, they need the community’s help.

The school board is currently planning to figure out how to organize an open forum so you have a say. The meetings will let people provide their opinion on what they think should be done.

And they want to hear from everyone in the community–not just parents.

“Ultimately, our biggest issue is going to be space,” said Mark Vollmer, superintendent. “And, we don’t build schools without support of the public. It takes a vote of the people in order to build a building. And not just a popular vote, it takes a 60-percent ‘yes’ vote in order to build. We need to find out what our community is willing to support.”

Vollmer also says he would like the meetings to be held in each neighborhood so everyone has a say.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dane Carlson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dane Carlson"

Century Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Soccer"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Overcrowding Meetings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overcrowding Meetings"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants"

Abortion Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abortion Ruling"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10"

Community Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Gardens"

Century vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Mandan"

The Grass is Greener is Surrey

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Grass is Greener is Surrey"

Make a Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make a Wish"

Surrey Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Enrollment"

Mosquito Borne Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Borne Virus"

Super Advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Advice"

Darrell Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Darrell Anderson"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss