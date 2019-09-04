Schools step up to stop vaping

Sixty-six percent of teens using e-cigarettes think the contents inside are ‘just flavoring,’ that’s according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse .. and that misconception is one of many reasons why school districts are stepping up to stop our youth from vaping.

One local administrator says education is key – and the responsibility falls on schools to stay one step ahead of trends like this one.



Vapes are against the law for minors to use or possess, but school authorities and health officials say there’s a lot more to this picture than just the law. It’s a major public health concern.

You may notice how discrete the handful of e-cigarettes fits into the mix of a school bag with pens, flash drives, or chapstick.



It’s those discreet devices and the use among youth that schools across the country are on the lookout for.



“Students that would never smoke, vape,” Assistant Principal at Minot Central Campus Chuck Kranz said.



That’s another part of the challenge. Kranz said vaping has become so common for minors that telling them to ‘just say no’ isn’t enough.



“The bigger issue is to get that education piece out,” he added.



So that’s what they’re doing. Health class this year has a much bigger focus on tobacco and especially vaping. The school district is also part of an e-cigarette coalition with First District Health Unit.



With that, they’re working on comprehensive tobacco policy in schools.

“Our youth are really clever, they’re smart,” FDHU Prevention Outreach Coordinator, Kira Lampton, said.

“They know, they may know what the consequences are but they may not realize what those long-term effects are.”



One aspect in the works would be mandating a course to any minor who is cited for use or possession. The student would attend the educational session and get some money back from their fine.



Central campus’ school resource officer said some of his biggest concerns are the health misconceptions and how accessible vapes are to kids.



Andres Casarez said, “One kid told me he gets it online, and all you have to do is check the 18 or older and get it shipped to their house.



The North Dakota Department of Health has one confirmed case of health-related issues due to vaping, and the Department of Tobacco Prevention and Control will soon issue a Health Alert Network Advisory, asking providers to report any cases that may fit the criteria related to vape-induced illnesses.

With that, the Department of Health will be able to research and find their own data about vaping trends or health issues in our state.