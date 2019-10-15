Search For Missing Plane, Pilot Continues

Video

by: Staff Reports



ABERDEEN, SD – Authorities are still searching for a missing plane and its pilot between South Dakota and North Dakota.

Civil Air Patrol missions were flown Sunday and Monday in both South Dakota and North Dakota.

Ground crews from Brown County, SD; Dickey County, ND; Ransom County, ND, and the Civil Air Patrol have also been working in the area.

Weather grounded air missions today but are expected to resume Wednesday. Officials are asking the public to report anything they find or may have heard related to the missing pilot and plane.

With the South Dakota state pheasant season opener coming this weekend, authorities are also asking for hunters to please be on the lookout for anything of interest.

Information can be reported to the Brown County Dispatch Center at 605-626-7911.

