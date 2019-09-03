Semi Blown Over

An empty semi was blown over on I-94 today, near Buffalo, resulting in minor injuries to the driver.

According to the Highway Patrol, it was due to strong winds.

It happened just before 6 o’clock this evening, 4 miles East of Tower City.

Authorities say a truck, pulling an empty box trailer, was heading East on I-94…when a strong crosswind, created by a severe thunderstorm, tipped the semi over onto it’s left side.

The semi ended up partially blocking the westbound lane to traffic for about 30 minutes.

The 22-year-old driver, from New York City, was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was wearing a seat belt.