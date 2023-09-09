More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and with a total of 42 teams and 329 participants today’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s was a success, volunteers share with KX News.

The walk as we previously reported is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.

Outside of walking, the event’s opening ceremony is full of information and heartfelt stories.

As participants walk they are encouraged to hold flowers.

The Blue Flower is for someone living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Purple, an individual who has lost someone to the disease.

Yellow, a person who is currently supporting or caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s, and orange is for a participant who supports the cause and vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and other Dementia.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer was a keynote speaker for the ceremony, as he shared how the disease has affected his own family and how community helps him lead.

“Your influence means a lot, why? Because you hold me accountable, and then you have my back and by the way you bring really good solid scientific information as well as personal stories,”he said.

The goal to fundraise today was 70 thousand dollars and 92 percent of that was achieved, raising over 64 thousand dollars.

To donate or learn more visit https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage .