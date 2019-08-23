Senator Cramer to Make Trip to Southern Border

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer will travel to El Paso this coming week.

Cramer says he’s visiting the southern border in order to “see this crisis first hand and to hear from our law enforcement on the ground about what they need from us.”

He will use his visit to observe border wall construction, port of entry operations and border patrol surveillance systems.

The tour is being led by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and ICE.

Cramer will make the trip on Tuesday, August 27th.

He will be joined by members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.