Senator John Hoeven meets with Veterans

North Dakota veterans need assurance they'll get the healthcare they need. That was the message of Senator John Hoeven had today as he met in Minot with local vets.

At a round table discussion today, officials from the Fargo Veterans Affairs and other service organizations talked with Senator Hoeven about the VA Missions Act and making sure veterans can access local health providers.

“One of the keys is to make sure they can get healthcare close to home, but also long term care. So nursing home care of in home care, and that’s legislation I’ve been able to pass, now were implementing it.” says Senator Hoeven.

After the round table meeting, the senator went on tour of a new Vet Center and the new V-A Clinic in Minot.