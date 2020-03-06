Senior living facility expands, adding more services and more jobs

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Missouri Slope broke ground this week for phase one of its North Campus. After 53 years in its current building, it was time to move forward on the $100 million project.

Staff said the new campus is much needed in order to fit the needs of future residents. The modern design will allow for newer, better equipment to help residents feel like they’re home.

Not only will this new facility provide care for residents, it will provide jobs for about 100 people in the community. We spoke to the President of Missouri Slope who said another big goal at the North Campus is to help their employees who need childcare.

“We feel that’s going to be a great need in the community, a great need filler in the community for those employees that would love to work these shifts at the healthcare organizations like ours but just can’t make it work with their childcare situation so we want to be there for them,” said Reier Thompson, President and CEO of Missouri Slope.

Thompson said they’re launching a capital campaign that will help build a chapel, hydrotherapy pool, a bistro for families to relax as well as the child daycare center.

The new campus is on North Washington Street and Medora Ave.

Phase one is set to be finished by Oct. 1 of 2021.

For more information go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6"

Addiction Studies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addiction Studies"

Shot of a Lifetime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a Lifetime"

New Expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Expansion"

Magic City Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Tattoo"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Circle Sanitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle Sanitation"

Dakota Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Safety"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Milk Recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Milk Recall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6"

REMARKABLE WOMAN- THEA

Thumbnail for the video titled "REMARKABLE WOMAN- THEA"

Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm"

Threefold Wins Big

Thumbnail for the video titled "Threefold Wins Big"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

Class B State Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B State Girls"

Dickinson Police Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Police Department"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge