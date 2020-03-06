Senior living facility expands, adding more services and more jobs

Missouri Slope broke ground this week for phase one of its North Campus. After 53 years in its current building, it was time to move forward on the $100 million project.

Staff said the new campus is much needed in order to fit the needs of future residents. The modern design will allow for newer, better equipment to help residents feel like they’re home.

Not only will this new facility provide care for residents, it will provide jobs for about 100 people in the community. We spoke to the President of Missouri Slope who said another big goal at the North Campus is to help their employees who need childcare.

“We feel that’s going to be a great need in the community, a great need filler in the community for those employees that would love to work these shifts at the healthcare organizations like ours but just can’t make it work with their childcare situation so we want to be there for them,” said Reier Thompson, President and CEO of Missouri Slope.

Thompson said they’re launching a capital campaign that will help build a chapel, hydrotherapy pool, a bistro for families to relax as well as the child daycare center.

The new campus is on North Washington Street and Medora Ave.

Phase one is set to be finished by Oct. 1 of 2021.

