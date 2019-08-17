Shiloh Christian hosts preseason scrimmage

Four teams traveled to Bismarck for a combined preseason scrimmage.

The scrimmage was held at Shiloh Christian, featuring the Skyhawks, as well as New Salem, Southern McLean, and Richardton-Taylor. The teams took turns facing off against each other on offense and defense, and for head coaches, they see these scrimmages as opportunities to size up what they face come the regular season.

“It’s nice for them to get out and see some other people,” says Head Coach Funnon Barker. “And also, the intensity picks up. It’s more game like tempo. On top of that of course, we see a lot of schemes. In practice, you’re going against your stuff a lot, and this gives you chance to see offense and defense against some other people schemes.”

Shiloh Christian opens up their season in six days when they face Harvey-Wells County at home.