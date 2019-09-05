Signs of the times point to super garage sale weekend

The weekend is here…The weekend where sales are through the garage roof….The weekend where Bargain hunters unite. It’s like Christmas on Powwow weekend.

Whether it’s a Nerf ball or some Christmas decorations there’s something for everyone.

It’s that time of year — the signs are everywhere. Some have been preparing all year for Pow Wow weekend to set up their garage sales because they know thousands of people come to Bismarck and Mandan. People like Arlet Becker have been doing this for the last 7 years because she loves it.

“I just like seeing the stuff that goes and just like, my kids like making some money off of their toys that they have left and whatever odds and ends that they have,” said Artlet Becker.

While it’s become tradition for those who sell — it’s also a tradition for those who buy…Like Susan Beehler, she takes the whole weekend to browse…

“Oh well, this was always my favorite rummage sale. When my kids were little my sister and I would take my station wagon and we would load it up and I remember one time when we had bought so much stuff we had to strap a swimming pool on top of our station wagon,” said Susan Beehler.

There are definitely some great one of a kind items at some of the garage sales I’ve seen so far. And truth be told, I think there’s a little rummage sale animal in all of us.

While this weekend will probably be the busiest garage sale shopping, many sales started in the BisMan area on Wednesday.