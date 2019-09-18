SILVER ALERT: Missing South Dakotan woman

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Harding County Sheriff Office in South Dakota. Clara Mae Braun from Buffalo, South Dakota, is an 87-year-old white female. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes.

Braun’s last known whereabouts were on Monday, September 16 at 6:30 am. She was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 73, 15 miles south of Lemmon South Dakota. She is believed to be driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 with a South Dakota license plate 35C588.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact South Dakota at 605- 375-3414.

The Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 5-1-1 and at the government website, www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp and CBD Crops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp and CBD Crops"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Missing Persons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Persons"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

Murder Case Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Case Update"

Missing Man Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Man Storms"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Capitol Protesters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Protesters"

Pheasant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pheasant"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss