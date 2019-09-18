A Silver Alert has been issued by the Harding County Sheriff Office in South Dakota. Clara Mae Braun from Buffalo, South Dakota, is an 87-year-old white female. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes.

Braun’s last known whereabouts were on Monday, September 16 at 6:30 am. She was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 73, 15 miles south of Lemmon South Dakota. She is believed to be driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 with a South Dakota license plate 35C588.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact South Dakota at 605- 375-3414.



The Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 5-1-1 and at the government website, www.ndresponse.gov/alert.