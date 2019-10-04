Slurry Wells Proposed for Mckenzie County

A proposal to construct a pair of “slurry wells” in McKenzie County would offer a new option in North Dakota for disposing of oilfield waste, including radioactive material.

The project, proposed by Hydroil Solutions, involves building two wells north of Alexander that extend deep underground.

Solid waste carried to the site would be combined with saltwater before the mixture is injected down the holes for permanent storage.

Some believe such a facility could be the way of the future for handling oilfield waste that otherwise gets disposed of at landfills.

