Small Fire at Northridge Elementary

Around 4:40 Wednesday afternoon, a call came in reporting smoke in the gym at Northridge Elementary.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, there was a small fire in a basement storage area that they were able to put out with a fire extinguisher. After it was out, fire crews did a walk through to make sure there weren’t any hot spots.

They ventilated the building and then handed it over to B-P-S.

There were no injuries and the damage was limited to the basement.

Smoke damage did extend into the gym and neighboring rooms.

Officials have already determined it started on a stovetop in the basement.

The cause has been ruled as accidental.