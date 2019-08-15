Small Fire at Northridge Elementary

Around 4:40 Wednesday afternoon, a call came in reporting smoke in the gym at Northridge Elementary.
According to the Bismarck Fire Department, there was a small fire in a basement storage area that they were able to put out with a fire extinguisher. After it was out, fire crews did a walk through to make sure there weren’t any hot spots.
They ventilated the building and then handed it over to B-P-S.
There were no injuries and the damage was limited to the basement.
Smoke damage did extend into the gym and neighboring rooms.
Officials have already determined it started on a stovetop in the basement.
The cause has been ruled as accidental.