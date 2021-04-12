Snow Is Picking Up Across Our Area

A band of snow is setting up from northwest to southeast this morning, with moderate snow and some accumulations being noted near the Williston area. Temperatures today will hold steady in the low 30s for most with breezy northwest winds. A Wind Advisory will remain with us until later this evening, but snow chances will continue through the day tomorrow. With temperatures dropping back into the upper teens and 20s overnight, snow accumulations will become more likely, particularly across our northern counties. Here, a few inches accumulations at least is a pretty good bet, if not more through tomorrow night. Skies will remain overcast through the latter half of the week with outside chances for rain and snow lingering. Temperatures will modify by the weekend with a return to a little more sunshine.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder