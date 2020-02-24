Snow Will Impact The Monday Commute For Many

Today: Increasing snow chances, especially for southern ND. Many areas will see a trace to around 3″. The Southern part of the state could see some moderate to heavy bands of snow which will bring locally higher amounts of around 5″. Highs return to the 30s with easterly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.
Tonight: Snow will taper from north to south with lows in the teens and 20s. Wind will become northerly at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: A slow decrease in cloud cover with highs in the 20s and light northerly wind.