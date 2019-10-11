Snowstorm can’t beat a sports car

Closings
What do you do for fun when the snow’s a foot high or more, there’s a blizzard passing through and you’re not quite yet ready to let go of fall — or summer?

For Mylee Schorsch of Bismarck, you drive your convertible sports car to work.

Schorsch, who works at Northwest Tire’s corporate office in Bismarck, ran a few loops around the company parking lot in her 1997 Mazda Miata to prove Mother Nature couldn’t stop a good car with good tires from still owning the road.

She did, however, hold back on one thing: She didn’t drive to work or around the lot with her car top down.

“Snow isn’t good for leather seats,” Schorsch said.

After all, she’s for having fun — but she’s not crazy.

