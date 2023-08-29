BISMARCK, N.D. — Two Bismarck soccer coaches share a bond that dates back to their childhood years in Haiti. Bismarck High’s Ricardo Pierre-Louis, and Century’s Stephane Guillaume, played together on the Haitian national team and have coached together for the past two years. However, this year adds a new wrinkle to their relationship.
