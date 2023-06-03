The Miners became the first team from the west to claim a Class B Softball Championship. Taylor Christensen pitched a complete game, holding the Tommies to just three runs, winning Class B Softball Senior of the Year.
|#1 Beulah
|5
|Thompson
|3
|Final
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
The Miners became the first team from the west to claim a Class B Softball Championship. Taylor Christensen pitched a complete game, holding the Tommies to just three runs, winning Class B Softball Senior of the Year.
|#1 Beulah
|5
|Thompson
|3
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now