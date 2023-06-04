Yesterday, the Beulah Miners softball beat the Thompson Tommies, 5-3, to claim the state championship title.

The top seed in this years Class B rankings, had everything working in their favor this season, finishing 26-1 on the year.

A big contributor to this teams success was senior pitcher Taylor Christensen, who after the game was recognized as the class b softball senior athlete of the year.

“I just wanted to give it my all, I did through that one in the dirt but I wanted to come back with a strike and finish it for my teammates nice and easy,” said Christensen. “It means so much to me to get my hard work recognized and it’s all for these girls.”

Christensen will continue her softball career at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix next year.