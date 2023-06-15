Summer can only mean one thing in athletics, the start of baseball and softball season but one of these sports is bringing in all-time high numbers.

With the increased TV coverage of the sport, softball is growing at a rapid rate, a sport that drew in over one million views this year in the Women’s College World Series. This upward trend can also be witnessed in North Dakota.

“In Minot, this is our largest participation number to date and I think that says a lot about our program,” said Thor Nelson, Minot Girls Fastpitch President. “I mean that starts right from our board on down, with the volunteers and parents.”

“To see the sport growing and becoming like a bigger thing for more people,” added Minot Storm Infielder Halle Baker. “It’s awesome to see that something that I’ve loved for so long is becoming something that a lot more people can love.”

For the older players it is important for them to spread the love of the game, but more importantly, show it’s more than just wins and loses.

It’s about creating friendships and building a foundation that will help you even more off the field than it does on the field.

“Lessons that you get from the sport, not even just for the sport but for many other aspects of life,” said Baker. “Just realizing that this game is so much bigger than just the game.”

“Even with other teams, you start to know other people,” stated Minot Storm Outfielder Ellington Anderson. “I’ve got friends from softball in Bismarck and all those places. I just feel like the big thing is friendships.”

Both Anderson and Baker started this sport at a young age, and were unsure of if the sport was for them.

Nearly a decade later, they both are helping give back to the sport that gave them so much.

“I started in third grade and I joined storm not even knowing if I was going to like the sport or not and here I am sever years later still enjoying it and loving being a part of the storm program,” Anderson added. “Like whenever we do our clinics on Wednesday’s that makes my whole week because I love seeing how much they love playing.”