The Minot Storm defend their home turf as both the 16u and 18u teams walk away with a win in their first games of day 2.
|Minot Storm 16u
|16
|Lumsden Cubs 17u AA
|4
|Final
|Minot Storm 18u White
|8
|Baseload Power
|7
|Final
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
The Minot Storm defend their home turf as both the 16u and 18u teams walk away with a win in their first games of day 2.
|Minot Storm 16u
|16
|Lumsden Cubs 17u AA
|4
|Final
|Minot Storm 18u White
|8
|Baseload Power
|7
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now