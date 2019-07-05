Softball: Velva adds summer fastpitch team

One of the fastest growing sports in the state is now taking its game to summertime play.

Just 3 years ago the velva fastpitch team made its debut at the class “b” level and the team has found quick success qualifying for this year’s state “b” tournament. The movement continues for more girls fastpitch teams and is carrying over into the summer season as teams look to develop their game even more.

“We started the high school program you know three years ago and at that time a lot of the girls played in the Minot league there and then we thought in order for the girls to get better and play as a team it would be better for them to play in the summer as a group as well, so I think just the more time on the field experience playing together will help build the program and hopefully be successful for years to come.,” Velva fastpitch coach Tim Bourdeau said.

With the growth of the summer program by numbers and teams the hope is to one day have enough teams to develop a traveling league.

I think it would be nice to get some of the smaller communities in the area to hopefully be able to have a sort of summer traveling league or something like that you know and if we can’t do that even if we go up into Minot and play in their league just to get the girls you know like I said game time experience just build the program and allow the younger girls to start to get into it as well.

The state girls summer fastpitch tournament will be in Minot next week.