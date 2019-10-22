Some of us could wake up to a little light snow on Wednesday morning

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. Northwesterly wind around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Increasing clouds in the far west around Williston and Dickinson.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with chances for rain in the west. That will change into light snow by Wednesday morning, leaving around 1″-3″ of snow accumulation.

Here’s a look at the potential snow by Wednesday morning:

Wednesday: A few lingering snow showers in the morning. A better chance for the sun in central ND as highs stay cool in the 30s and 40s. The northerly wind will stay light at 5-15 mph.

