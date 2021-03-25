Someone You Should Know: A woman’s call to serve comes from her faith

We often hear “it takes a village to raise a child.” A Bismarck woman has helped more than 200 in Ethiopia find their village…and so much more.

“I think it’s just important to find something that you’re passionate about and to go for it,” Corrie Mayher said.



She’s passionate about her faith and how it’s guided her and has been a part of the Bismarck Community Church since she was a little girl.



As an adult, she’s been able to lead the church’s partnership with Jemo, a church in Ethiopia.



“It’s a very fulfilling partnership and experience to be able to go and build those relationships,” she said.



It’s through an organization called Children’s HopeChest and 242 kids are sponsored by Bismarck Community Church members alone.



Four of them are sponsored by Corrie, which allows the two boys and two girls to afford uniforms to go to school, school supplies, one meal a day and covers medical and spiritual needs.



“It’s just amazing to see the change from when we started sponsoring them [in 2012] to now,” she said. “How much they’ve grown and how much they’re thriving and being able to talk to us in English. They learn that in school since they’re able to go to school.”



She’s been there four times. Her last trip was back in 2019.



“You think you know what Africa is like because we’ve seen movies and books or on the Internet,” she said. “But landing and walking outside … just the sights, sounds and smells were unexpected. From me, anyway.”



With the pandemic leaving some unknowns, Children’s HopeChest is working on virtual visits and Corrie hopes to talk to her four kids as soon as September, but the goal is still to get back to Jemo as soon as she can.



She helps those around here at home, too.



For more than 10 years she’s been a leader for the middle and high school-aged girls at church. She’s someone they can turn to at any time.



She’s volunteered at a local elementary school, the soup kitchen, is a coordinator for the Great American Bike Race and has been helping with Girl Scouts for years.



Corrie tells me a lot of what she does is thanks to her family. She’s a wife, a daughter, a sister…and a dog mom, too.



But she says the church is one of her biggest encouragers and her call to serve has only grown over the years, and it surely does not go unnoticed.



“I just think that sometimes people like her don’t always get the recognition that they deserve,” said a fellow-church member, Dana Reiser. “[She’s] totally generous and giving and loving. Someone who can be a role model.”



Corrie Mayher is Someone You Should Know.



She’s the Human Resources Manager at Doosan Digital Innovation in Bismarck, where she also donates time to coordinate and volunteer at the company’s day of community service.