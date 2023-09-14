GARRISON, ND (KXNET) — Born and raised near the water, fishing has always been in Joyce Pfliger’s blood.

“I fished with my dad,” Joyce shared. “I was raised off of Lake Audubon, and my dad and I used to go out Sunday afternoon, and we’d fish like crazy. It was a great experience.”

Also in her blood, serving others.

Every summer, The North Dakota Governor’s Walleye Cup draws in hundreds of competitive anglers, but Joyce saw it as an opportunity to give back.

“I thought for Garrison, it’s such an economic impact that, you know, if I can contribute to that, plus meet all these different people,” Joyce said. “And a lot of the people that I’ve met have become friends for life.”

Around 40 years ago, Joyce got involved in the region’s largest walleye fishing tournament on Lake Sakakawea.

Her involvement has transformed over the years.

“It started with freezing ice because at one time, there was a barge that went out and they gave refreshments to the fishermen, and so we would freeze ice,” Joyce explained.

Joyce decided the fisherman deserved more than just a cold drink. She snowballed her own idea, adding prizes and giveaways.

Joyce was then chosen as the secretary for the Governor’s Cup. In 2005, she became chairwoman, a job she still holds.

Joyce’s giving doesn’t end there, however.

“I enjoy people,” Joyce shared. “I love people and I thought I can help someone.”

That’s why she became a nurse and continued in the profession up until the pandemic.

Another gesture Joyce is busy with is sending greeting cards to dozens of people, and over 70 in just the month of July.

“I know what I feel like when I get a card in the mail, or even a call from someone that you haven’t heard from for a while,” Joyce said. “And so I thought if I can brighten someone’s day, I’ll do it. So that’s how that all came about. I’ve been doing it for a number of years.”

Her abundance of love also extends to her beloved Keeshond rescues.

“I just think there too, if I can help this dog to live a better life, and my animals are spoiled rotten, spoiled rotten,” Joyce exclaimed. “You know it’s just a thing but that’s why I have them.”

And Joyce’s care and compassion is never-ending.

“If you come into my life and you’re a friend, you’re a friend forever,” Joyce said.

Joyce Pfliger, a forever friend, is Someone You Should Know.

Click here to learn more about the Governor’s Walleye Cup.

