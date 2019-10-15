Son of ‘Band of Brothers’ subject coming to Bismarck to talk about father’s story

You might have heard of the HBO show ‘Band of Brothers’. It was based on the story of the Easy Company, a US Airborne Division that parachuted on the beaches of Normandy the night before the infamous D-Day invasion.

One of the Bands of Brothers’ sons is coming to Bismarck this week to tell his dad’s story. Steven Stegmiller, who is with the Leathernecks Detachment #1419 of the Marine Corps Dakota.

The Dakota Leathernecks Detachment #1419 will host George Luz Jr., whose father George Luz was one of the original members of the Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army. Luz’s experiences resulted in the book ‘Band of Brothers’ by Stephen E. Ambrose, which was adapted into the HBO show.

The event is free to the public and it will be at the North Dakota Heritage Center on October 16th at 7:00 PM. Seating is limited to the first 400 people.

The Marine Corps League is also always looking for community help and donations are appreciated and to help, click here. The MCL will also be having a Military Occupational Training for stress and suicide prevention on November 2nd.

