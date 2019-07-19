Souris River Joint Board pursuing $25 million grant

To insure flood protection for the Northeast part of Minot, there needs to be MORE construction done.

The Souris River Joint Board is pursuing a 25 million dollar federal BUILD grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.



It would help raise the tracks and replace the 83-year-old bridge, as part of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project.

Dan Jonasson: We’d raise all the rail from about half a mile or so east of the third street bridge. All of those rail lines would be raised. New bridges would be built on the rail line across the river. The rail would continue to be raised all the way over to the broad way bridge and then the third street bridge would be reconstructed and built higher.

Construction continues on the flood project in Minot and Burlington.



Last month the Colton Avenue Bridge was removed and pilings are now being put in place for the new bridge.