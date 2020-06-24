Souris Valley Animal Shelter being recognized on national level

A local animal shelter is being recognized on a national level for their relationship with the community.

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter has had a relationship with the Minot Air Force Base for over 40 years. A recent partnership allows stray animals found on the base to have a temporary home at the shelter. Director Shelbi Waters says that partnership has earned them some pretty big bragging rights.

“We were actually selected by the National Humane Society to present a roundtable discussion on how animal shelters can better the opportunity for active-duty military and spouses through adoptions, volunteerism and just participation in animal welfare in general,” said Waters.

Because of COVID-19, Waters says they will be presenting the discussion online at the end of July.

