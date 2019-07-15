Souris Valley set to host Expedition League All-Star Week

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs we’re selected to host the Expedition League All-Star Game back in October of last year, after Corbett field won the best summer collegiate ballpark in 2018, according to Baseball Digest.

The Sabre Dogs also had high attendance numbers in their inaugural season. All of these factors setting the stage for the kick off of Fanfest on Monday.

“It was an easy choice for them,” says Sale Manager Jose Sajour. “So for us, it makes us proud that all eyes will be on Minot in these two whole coming days, and we are excited.”

Monday will feature autographs and a home run derby to name a few events, before the all-star game is played Tuesday night.