Severe weather outlook South Dakota

South Carolina woman celebrates 107th birthday two weeks after beating COVID-19

by: Shaquira Speaks,

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) – A South Carolina nursing home resident turned the big 107 on Friday, roughly two weeks after recovering from COVID-19.

Margaret Hoyle, who was born on January 29, 1914, was still living by herself until she fell and broke her hip in July.

Her family asked her other family members and friends to write her a personalized birthday message in hopes of receiving 107 cards. They easily surpassed their goal.

Hoyle spent her 107th birthday with some of her family — behind a glass wall.

 “I’m 107 years old, today, and I beat the COVID,” said Hoyle.

Her family, friends and nursing staff shared cake and sang “Happy Birthday” while speaking to her through a karaoke microphone.

At 107, Hoyle has outlived three of her four children.

She has 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren.

