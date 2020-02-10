Special Olympics becomes a family affair

Saturday was the district tournament for the Special Olympics here in Minot where kids and adults within a 200 radius came to drain a few buckets.

“Our Athletes go between 8-10 weeks for practicing for the competition, we always have a district tournament before our state tournament,” says Minot area Director Renee Dufner.



But for Minot Director Renee Dufner this is near and dear to her heart.

“I have a son with special needs so that’s how we first got involved and we’ve been involved about 10 years,” adds Dufner

Michael Duffner, Renee’s 20-year-old ballplayer. His participation in the Special Olympics got other family members involved.



“Growing up my brother played on the special Olympics team here in Minot so when my mom asked if me and my friends would want to ref the game and this is my second year doing it. it’s just really special,” smiles Matt Dufner, Referee.



Players who participated say they learned a little more about the game of basketball than they did before.

“Work as a team, playing good defense and treating the other team right,” says Jesse Kraft, Participant.



But for Matt and his teammates, they say it was just as great of an experience for them as for the athletes.

“I hope they get better at basketball but learn many things as well. Learn to have fun, its just not about sports. it’s about having fun and having these experiences that they have,” adds Jalyn Derr, Referee.

“It’s really a humbling experience to show everyone deserves a chance to play the game

Which in turn makes Renee Duffner happy to ever got involved,” adds Dufner

“the acceptance, first of all, just the social, the fun that the kids have. and they pour out their heart and soul into this competition. Its a lot of fun,” tells Dufner.

The state tournament will be held February 28th-29th at the MSU Dome.