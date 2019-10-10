Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Specifics behind Minot snow-removal process

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City workers have been busy gearing up for the sooner-than-expected winter weather and they will be busy until all roads are clear.

Sanders are the first to go out when snow is anticipated, but it’s the snow clearing that many people anxiously wait for.

There are good reasons behind the specific process of snow removal and the order it goes in, though.

Emergency snow routes come first. These are the main arteries in the city with the highest traffic counts and make the rest of the roads reachable.

Next, are hills and school zones as they are also very busy.

After that comes residential areas. Three of four quadrants are hit first, then the fourth quadrant that includes downtown Minot is last so that the activity there isn’t disturbed during the day.

“If a street sees 100 cars a day, we have to concentrate our efforts on an avenue or street that maybe see a thousand, a couple thousand a day,” Derek Hackett, the city’s public information officer said. “We get it, it’s frustrating for people. If you get stuck, you want to be able to get out. But we ask for a little bit of patience. We have 8 blades that go out and we work 24 hours a day until all of the streets are passable and cleared.”

This week is still clean-up week.
Residents can still leave items for pick up outside, it just may take a day or two longer for sanitation to come out and pick them up.

Snow-clearing is always the first priority until roads are cleared.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/10"

A Winter Storm Update 10/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Update 10/10"

Safe Driving in the Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Driving in the Snow"

Snow Removal Routes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Routes"

Someone You Should Know: Bison From TRNP Donated To Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Bison From TRNP Donated To Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

North Dakota Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Economy"

BSC Virtual Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Virtual Hospital"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Dakota Air Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Air Museum"

Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Football"

Boys HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis"

Mandan Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Soccer"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

Plows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plows"

Snow Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Harvest"

Chimney Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chimney Cleaning"

Final Preps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final Preps"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge