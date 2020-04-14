Spiffy Biffs placed at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck

Fewer businesses open means fewer public bathrooms available for people without homes. But now, two portable toilets have been placed at a central location in Bismarck.

The pair of “Spiffy Biffs” are now set up at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe. The city of Bismarck placed them there to address public health concerns, and offer the dignity of using a toilet for all the people living on the streets right now. Since the shutdown, more people have been needing the Soup Cafe’s help.

“We’ve been a lot busier in meals being served and it’s one of the things we thought about is you know, where are people going to the bathroom?” said Mark Meier, Executive Director of Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

Meier says it’s important to think about the needs of others at a time like this.

Two more Spiffy Biffs were also placed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck.