Spring Crop Report Deadline Extended

North Dakota farmers who face crop issues from flooding and heavy moisture will get a break.

The Federal Ag Department has extended the deadline for farmers to report spring crop trouble to the Farm Service Agency.

The new deadline is July 22nd.

Senator John Hoeven said quote “This deadline extension is helpful for our farmers who have been battling excessive moisture and delays in planting,” end quote.

North Dakota producers are encouraged to contact their local FSA offices prior to the new deadline to schedule an appointment.