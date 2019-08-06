State audit shows Minot State University not tracking student immunizations

The Office of the State Auditor says Minot State University has not been following guidelines for tracking student immunizations.



A report released from the auditor’s office says Minot State from July 2017 to June of 2018 was unable to provide proof of an immunization tracking system, was not testing all high-risk international students for tuberculosis and was circumventing the North Dakota University System procedure by allowing students to register for classes without immunization records.



Gallion said in his report that “without a tracking system in place, vulnerable students cannot be made aware of an outbreak, and that it’s essential that the university not only maintain these records but consistently test high-risk students.”

The audit is part of a review of each state agency every two years.

The audit also found the university was not following the State Board of Higher Education’s purchasing policy and not following requirements for bidding capital projects.

The capital projects included the Olson Library and the Seasonal Dome which were missing either architectural or general contractor bids.

A spokesperson for MSU said the college will release a statement Wednesday on the report.



The State Governing Board will receive the results and make recommendations following review.

