Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

‘Staycations’ becoming the new normal for travelers

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The worldwide pandemic has caused most international travel to come to a halt. In the meantime, the domestic travel industry is undergoing some very big changes.

One travel agent in Bismarck says staycations are expected to pick up. Miranda Van Boven says her agency has started researching places in North Dakota and the United States for families to take vacations, mainly because more people are asking where they can drive to this summer.

“It is really easy to do outdoor activities and explore the state and still maintain proper social distancing,” said Van Boven, Destination Dreams Travel Agency.

She says she expects to see a rise in families traveling to National Parks this year. And of course, she recommends you follow CDC guidelines with handwashing and wearing a mask when needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Casino Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casino Reopening"

Standing Rock Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Testing"

Irving Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Irving Donation"

Elective Procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elective Procedures"

Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower"

Day of Prayer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Prayer"

Indian Hills Resort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indian Hills Resort"

Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"

New Playground Oak Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Playground Oak Park"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Coal Creek to Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek to Close"

New Business Planning

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Planning"

The Dark Web - Drugs in North Dakota

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Dark Web - Drugs in North Dakota"

Reopening Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Businesses"

Plant Kits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant Kits"

Vacations Changing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vacations Changing"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge