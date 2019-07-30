STEM Summer camp sets kids up for success

This isn’t your typical summer camp…

The kids at the STEM Adventure Camp at the Gateway to Science Center in Bismarck took part in an engineering design challenge today.

They had to build a tower and learn about purchasing materials in order to meet their design goals.

The science center is setting students up for success by helping them learn a new way to think and envision solutions to challenges.

“We like to have a fun, good time, informal time exploring STEM concepts and working on our 21st Century skills,” said Courtney Stolz, Educational Outreach Director at Gateway to Science.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and emphasizes the application of knowledge to real-life situations.

There are 13 weeks of the camp in 2019, and the last day of camp is the day before school starts in the fall.

Activities range from coding using Ozobots Sphereos, or other programs, dissecting worms, baking bread and making butter, nature walks, gallery time, mini-golf and more.

For information on the camps and to get your children registered, go here.