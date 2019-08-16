Stop the Bleed: How you can be the reason for saving a life

From the El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH shootings to the Mandan Walmart stabbing, we never know what is going to happen next. That’s exactly why we always need to be prepared.

“Uncontrollable bleeding is the number one reason people die from non-life threatening injuries,” Metro Ambulance Deputy Chief, Joshua Davis

Davis says a person can die from blood loss within 3 to 5 minutes. A response time even to tight for the professionals …

“It takes time for first responders to get there.”

Which is why the person closest, is their best chance at living.

“That patient can already be showing signs of shock and by the time we get them to the hospital, they could have lost a lot of blood, Davis. “So if a bystander or a family member can stop the bleed quickly then we can increase the chances of that patient’s survival greatly.”

Stop the Bleed launched in 2015 by the White House to encourage everyday, ordinary people, to get trained for an emergency situation before first responders arrive.

Stop the Bleed Instructor Terry Lincoln says, “It takes about an hour and it starts off by us doing a little bit of some example of experiences people have been in their lives. And it’s not just for an active shooter or a guy with a knife or something like that. It can be farm accidents it could be household accidents.”

Lincoln tells me that each bleeding situation is different and some can be worse than others.

“Well the most important thing is you want to stop the bleed with direct pressure. So whether that’s taking off your shirt quick and using that to stop it,” Lincoln says. “If you have a first aid kit or bandages that’s great. If you have a tourniquet you know that’s really great, but direct pressure, dial 911 and get help coming are the biggest things that can help out.”

But, the bottom line is to stop the bleed program is that anyone can do something.

“I think it’s just a piece of mind that I can do this if I needed to in an emergency situation,” says Lincoln

Lincoln tells KX the best thing you can do is to purchase a tourniquet or an emergency kit for your home or car.

The classes are typically held at the indoor gun ranges at Prairie Patriot Firearms and the Personal Defense Center but they will come to you for their FREE classes.

For more information about upcoming classes or having the Stop the Bleed program come to your school or business contact Terry Lincoln at 701-226-7543 or email him at tklincoln@yahoo.com.