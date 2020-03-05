Live Now
Stores can’t keep hand sanitizer on shelves

Stores are struggling to keep hand sanitizer on the shelves.

Although there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in North Dakota, people are still flocking to stores to buy sanitizer. Stores like Walmart, Target and even some drugstores are seeing shortages. We spoke to one store manager who said they are going fast.

“Yes, I still have some but it is running out, as fast as they are putting it out,” said one manager at Walmart in Minot.

We spoke to managers at Target and Walmart in Bismarck as well. All stores said they have limited supply and are not sure when more will be available once they are completely out.

